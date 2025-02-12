Macron-Bayrou Conclave on Pensions: 1,000 citizens, workers, activists, democrats react

Today, after the Macron/Bayrou budget was forced through using Article 49.3 (1), with the agreement and support of the MPs from Ensemble pour la République, Les Républicains, Modem, Socialist Party, and Rassemblement National (2), there is no longer any doubt.

Bayrou’s conclave is neither a consultation, nor a system of parity, nor a free exchange between so-called “social partners”. There is no talk of repeal (3). There is not even talk of suspension or freezing of the pension “reform”, which some had claimed they were willing to settle for.

The goal is to involve trade unions in the maneuvers of a President and a government rejected by nearly 70% of the population, helping them cling to power and continue their policies of social disintegration and repression.

Union leaders: it is neither your place nor your role to be in this conclave!

A few weeks ago, the leaders of CFDT, CFE-CGC, CFTC, and FO signed a joint letter with MEDEF (4), addressed to political institutions, calling for the “stability” of the government.

In an unprecedented move, Bayrou—who, like Macron, is rejected by nearly 70% of the population—took pleasure in reading this joint letter aloud at the National Assembly, using it to defend his policies against arguments from the La France Insoumise group.

Two days before the Socialist Party (PS) and Rassemblement National (RN) refused to bring down the government, Sophie Binet, Secretary General of the CGT, declared: “We need stability.”

We believe it is neither the place nor the role of union leaders to call for the stability of those in power, let alone contribute to it by participating in this conclave.

Your role is not to give free rein to Bayrou and Macron, who take full advantage of it while layoffs multiply, hospitals and emergency services suffocate, and thousands of class closures are announced in schools, middle schools, and high schools across the country.

This is the “stability” you are calling for!

Leaders, it is neither your place nor your role to be in the conclave.

Contrary to what some union or political leaders claim, we are not focused on the 2027 elections.

The attacks are happening now, and they are provoking resistance, strikes, and occupations to oppose job cuts, school closures, and the dismantling of hospital services.

Your call for “stability” allows these attacks to continue unchecked. The vast majority of the population still supports repealing the pension reform—we do too.

No to stability, no to the conclave!

(1) Article 49.3 of the French constitution allows a law to be passed by the government without any vote of the Parliament. In return, the MPs are allowed to trigger a vote of no confidence, which could topple the government if a majority is reached, and is the only institutional way to remove the law.

(2) Ensemble pour la République is Macron’s Party. Les Républicains is the right-wing party. Modem is the “center” right party (an ally of Macron since the beginning). Rassemblement National is the far-right party.

(3) The Prime Minister Bayrou (Modem) convened a so-called “conclave” with the trade unions and the business representatives, to prepare a new pension reform. For months, union activists have demonstrated for the repeal of the pension reform.

(4) MEDEF is the organization of the businesses.