Macron-Bayrou Conclave on Pensions: 1,000 citizens, workers, activists, democrats react
"We believe that it is neither the place nor the role of union leaders to call for stability in power and to contribute to it by participating in this conclave."
Today, after the Macron/Bayrou budget was forced through using Article 49.3 (1), with the agreement and support of the MPs from Ensemble pour la République, Les Républicains, Modem, Socialist Party, and Rassemblement National (2), there is no longer any doubt.
Bayrou’s conclave is neither a consultation, nor a system of parity, nor a free exchange between so-called “social partners”. There is no talk of repeal (3). There is not even talk of suspension or freezing of the pension “reform”, which some had claimed they were willing to settle for.
The goal is to involve trade unions in the maneuvers of a President and a government rejected by nearly 70% of the population, helping them cling to power and continue their policies of social disintegration and repression.
Union leaders: it is neither your place nor your role to be in this conclave!
A few weeks ago, the leaders of CFDT, CFE-CGC, CFTC, and FO signed a joint letter with MEDEF (4), addressed to political institutions, calling for the “stability” of the government.
In an unprecedented move, Bayrou—who, like Macron, is rejected by nearly 70% of the population—took pleasure in reading this joint letter aloud at the National Assembly, using it to defend his policies against arguments from the La France Insoumise group.
Two days before the Socialist Party (PS) and Rassemblement National (RN) refused to bring down the government, Sophie Binet, Secretary General of the CGT, declared: “We need stability.”
We believe it is neither the place nor the role of union leaders to call for the stability of those in power, let alone contribute to it by participating in this conclave.
Your role is not to give free rein to Bayrou and Macron, who take full advantage of it while layoffs multiply, hospitals and emergency services suffocate, and thousands of class closures are announced in schools, middle schools, and high schools across the country.
This is the “stability” you are calling for!
Leaders, it is neither your place nor your role to be in the conclave.
Contrary to what some union or political leaders claim, we are not focused on the 2027 elections.
The attacks are happening now, and they are provoking resistance, strikes, and occupations to oppose job cuts, school closures, and the dismantling of hospital services.
Your call for “stability” allows these attacks to continue unchecked. The vast majority of the population still supports repealing the pension reform—we do too.
No to stability, no to the conclave!
(1) Article 49.3 of the French constitution allows a law to be passed by the government without any vote of the Parliament. In return, the MPs are allowed to trigger a vote of no confidence, which could topple the government if a majority is reached, and is the only institutional way to remove the law.
(2) Ensemble pour la République is Macron’s Party. Les Républicains is the right-wing party. Modem is the “center” right party (an ally of Macron since the beginning). Rassemblement National is the far-right party.
(3) The Prime Minister Bayrou (Modem) convened a so-called “conclave” with the trade unions and the business representatives, to prepare a new pension reform. For months, union activists have demonstrated for the repeal of the pension reform.
(4) MEDEF is the organization of the businesses.
Signatories
Aisne : Aurigny Michel ; Bayard Dany ; Bonneau Vanina ; Cureau François ; Fernadji Omar ; Fernadji Odile ; Lambert Isabelle ; Laporte Sylvie ; Latapie Didier ; Martinet Rémi ; Mathias Clément ; Obiang Katia ; Pozzo Di Borgo François ; Rubio Claudia ; Wlodarczyk David. Allier : Audoin Cédric ; Audion Chantal ; Banaudi Luc ; Lachaise J. ; Margotat J. François ; Mathieu Olivier ; Moret Jean-Paul ; Paillard Evelyne ; Sipos Gaëlle ; Tournaud Sylvie. Alpes-de-Haute-Provence : Adoue Gisèle ; Dumenil Jean-Pierre ; Fraboni Marie-Thérèse ; Paulien Alain ; Roger Bernard ; Volait Cédric ; Walter Léo ; Weber Pierre. Alpes-Maritimes : Armand Baptiste ; Basly Ludovic ; Bizieau Christian ; Boileau Guillaume ; Bourges Anthony ; Capanaccia Paul ; Challah Dominique ; Clerc Allan ; Claveau Lucas ; Dessaigne Anne ; Duclerc Lionel ; Dugas Sébastien ; Gioanni Alain ; Jouteux Stéphane ; Karsandi Kamber ; Lacues Amandine ; Latrech Farid ; Lepeix Benoît ; Letellier Manon ; Marin José-Luis ; Martin Christine ; Martin-Novo Anna ; Moussa Charbel ; Pelucchi Frédérique ; Rambal Guilhem ; Rosa Marie-Thérèse ; Roux Carole ; Salerno Olivier ; Tonnerre Leila ; Vard Maddy. Aude : Arator Christelle ; Delmotte Xavie ; De Montaigne Bruno ; Fury Frédérick ; Jacq Christian ; Maury Jean-Luc ; Régis Josiane ; Sant Guilhem ; Senac Dominique ; Vieules Jacques. Aveyron : Coste-Carro Alissa ; Demuth Florence ; Rozière Régine. Bouches-du-Rhône : Abdallah-Ould Aïcha ; Beddock Alexandre ; Ben Mouloud Sabrina ; Beziade Patrick ; Bijaoui Léa ; Chabouni Fatma ; Champion Maxime ; Coullet-Girard Nathalie ; Diethelm Victoire ; Fasfat Moktar ; Fouqueau Mireille ; Giroux Edith ; Guedjati Myriam ; Kaddour Malika ; Korichi Amelle ; Labiod Malika ; Mansri Hocine ; Medjad Agnès ; Ouachani Radhouane ; Pineau Blaise ; Popelard Allan ; Robin Rachel ; Sale René ; Sauger Jean-Pierre ; Sauger Patricia ; Seiler Pierre ; Tracol Samuel ; Vincent Agathe. Calvados : Monvoisin Brigitte ; Salvi Pierrik ; Ducandas Jean-Paul. Charente : Barbier Dominique ; Barbier Paul ; Billerot Claude ; Brunaud Olivier ; Jourgeaud Catherine ; Lacour Caroline ; Niaud Nelly ; Sanchis Elaine. Charente-Maritime : Baduel Cécile ; Batoux Julien ; Benaize Philippe ; Biardeau Claude ; Boeuf Nathan ; Boizard Pascale ; Clinckemaillié Estelle ; Corlay Patrick ; Desvart Gaël ; Dumerc Jacques ; Duret Elise ; Fouché Maryline ; Licoine Jacques ; Marcel Thomas ; Morin Gérard ; Ruhaud Bernard ; Serman Pascal ; Simmoneau Dominique ; Victor Eric. Cher : Tessier Gilette. Corrèze : Arvis Serge ; Aumettre Martine ; Caquot Marie-Christine ; Desvignes Léa ; Fouillade Sébastien ; Imberteche Elisabeth ; Jacquot Nicolas ; Nazareth Cyril ; Plumet Helena. Corse : Giacometti Pierre ; Launay Erwin Ziz ; Magescas André ; Malfroy Christine ; Santini Marcel. Côte-d’Or : Alvarez Virginie ; Berrag Soumya ; Calais Damien ; Carruge René ; Dautun Marc ; El Kaim Antoine ; Jacq Valérie ; Lardy Annabelle ; L’Huillier Jules ; Lo Ré Dominique ; Marc Patricia ; Minard Olivier ; Vanier Jean-Claude ; Venchiarutti Catherine ; Lebonnois Sébastien. Côtes-d’Armor : Renard Christian. Dordogne : Bagault Jean-Louis ; Badanaï Béatrice ; Queval Gérard. Doubs : Brossard Daniel ; Boyer Georges ; Boyer Marie-Rose ; De Saint-Paul René ; Faillenet Pierre ; Froudiere Michel ; Manche Denis ; Messousse Rachel ; Hege Isabelle ; Perrière Marie-Louise ; Sanchez François. Finistère : Heranval Jean-Luc ; Mercher Joanne. Gard : Bex Jacqueline ; Brunel Claude ; Carbonnell Georges ; Chapon Yves ; Chenou Isabelle ; Delage Raphael ; Fauquet Magali ; Galland Richard ; Giraud Jérémie ; Jean Céline ; Kieffer Jean-Marie ; Kieffer Thèbes ; Labrosse Fabienne ; Labrosse Philippe ; Legrand Kathy ; Lepage Geneviève ; Malignon Céline ; Martin Alain ; Moulas Louise ; Moulas Serge ; Mounier Régis ; Pantigny Sylviane ; Paris Philippe ; Pellet Laure ; Remy Gislaine ; Rivron Alain ; Zeidour Jessica. Haute-Garonne : Antonucci Jean-Luc ; Ballereau Pascale ; Bouchet Emmanuelle ; Camalet Annick ; Chabert Stan ; Dap Simon ; Mascaras Daniel ; Gautier Christopher ; Gueguen Pierre ; Hadj-Hamou Yacine ; Lezat Pascal ; Prédal Agnès ; Robert Christian ; Servel Jean-Marc. Gironde : Alexandre Nathalie ; Benis Georges ; Bonneaud Jean-Marc ; Boutareaud Alain ; Chevalier Sylvette ; De Sousa Manuel ; Deligey Gisèle ; Deligey Jean-Pierre ; Doucereux Jean-Luc ; Doumax Aline ; Fernandez Marlène ; Guichenu Laetitia ; Ledemay Marie-Laure ; Mano Philippe ; Marin Delphine ; Mathez Eric ; Mouras Patrick ; Olsak Fabrice ; Rigoux Séverine ; Teillet Pascal ; Tonnadre Denis ; Vigneault Boris. Hérault : Appriou Martine ; Aranega Jean-Pierre ; Benoit Christophe ; Coindoz Geneviève ; Compan Philippe ; D’Arco Béatrice ; Desoutter Alban ; Gadéa Hugues ; Gadéa Didier ; Gotra Jean-Charles ; Launais Maryse ; Lorigny Gérard ; Loviconi Jean-Denis ; Marc Audrey ; Mauroy Veronique ; Mouraz Juliette ; Poulain Marguerite ; Raynaud Sabine ; Russier Kais ; Salsé Annie ; Sarda Françoise ; Sprecher Abel ; Stochl Emmanuèle ; Vezinhet Joel. Ille-et-Vilaine : Pierre Jean-Sébastien.. Indre : Bourdoiseau Philippe. Indre-et-Loire : Audbert Jean-Dominique ; Degenne Eric ; El-Dalati Soraya ; Leloup Nicolas ; Mozas Cecile ; Navarro Muriel ; Pette Corinne ; Robert Alexandre. Isère : Ageron Claude ; Altepe Corentin ; Amaran Zakaria ; Bancilhon Xavier ; Bassez Thérèse ; Bevilacqua Eric ; Blanc Xavier ; Charamalet Didier ; Costarella Pascal ; Davy Christelle ; Dotto Aline ; El Hadraoui Toufik ; Estrade Myriam ; Ferraris Christian ; Gispert Annie ; Givone Gérald ; Guiga Isabelle ; Heraud Régis ; Lucchin Laura ; Mocci Jean ; Piccioli Jean ; Pichon Hervé ; Pissard Coline ; Rebout Frédéric ; Rey Stéphane ; Richol Joëlle ; Venet Cyrille. Jura : Abel Thomas ; Astier Annie ; Astier Michel ; Berthaud Jacques ; Billy Séverine ; Boitelle Philippe ; Cabanas Hassiba ; Cabanas Manuel ; Canet Solène ; Clerc Juliette ; Cottet-Emard Céline ; Da Rocha Pedro ; Daubigney Adrien ; De Zan Anne ; Delion Martine ; Faivre Geoffrey ; Flatry Noam ; Godin Sébastien ; Gudin Hervé ; Guyon Emilie ; Lavier Adrien ; Lagha Farid ; Lescalier Michel ; Lescalier Patricia ; Levy Virginie ; Masuyer Joann ; Paques Marcel ; Petijean Isabelle ; Pitiot Catherine ; Reverdy Laurent ; Riandet Christiane ; Salvi Mathieu ; Schlienger Mathieu ; Vienot Patrice ; Zante Philippe. Loire : Courtial Jean Paul ; Delpic Samouth Emilie ; Excoffon Sylvain ; Haon Dominique ; Stevenson Ismaël ; Tavernier Louis. Haute-Loire : Berne Laurent ; Bouachmir Naziha ; Buhl Michel ; Cathala Antoine ; Chovet Nathalie ; Delpic Josette ; Delauge Vincent ; Exbrayat Christophe ; Gerbier Muriel ; Goleo Bruno ; Malartre David ; Malartre Paulette ; Michel Lucien ; Michel-Simon Philippe ; Nicolas Bernard ; Pinatel Michel ; Pitt Joël ; Pontvianne Vanessa ; Samouth Pascal ; Sigaux Azelma ; Tavernier Bernadette ; Thivillier Francoise ; Thonnat Guy ; Thonnat Pierre. Loire-Atlantique : Beurel Jeremy ; Bohy Marc ; Boiveau Bérénice ; Bremont Pierette ; Breus Jean-Pierre ; Compain Claire ; De La Motta Virginia ; Dreneau Christine ; Ferreruela Marina ; Fouchard Dominique ; Fremont Pascal ; Gascoin Florence ; Guiheneuf Christine ; Huchet Aurelie ; Jouzel Christophe ; Laborie Laurence ; Leneveu Frédéric ; Le Roc’h Michel ; Leblay Jean-Jacques ; Leclerc Adrien ; Lejemble Olivier ; Leturque Gael ; Louvet Josselin ; Lucas Jonathan ; Macon Hélène ; Magré Olivier ; Maro Guillaume ; Montaudon Pierre-Louis ; Mottet Martin ; Nidal Ibrahim ; Onraet Olivia ; Peyrache Mathilde ; Renaud Monique ; Richard René ; Rouillé Pascal ; Roux Marianne ; Sey Christophe ; Sireude-Jouany Robinson ; Sole Nicolas ; Suzanne Xavier ; Tilleul Roland ; Tregret Anne-Cecile. Loiret : Boulonne Line ; Fischer Karin ; Magnoux Emanuelle ; Rousselet Jérôme. Lozère : Causse Christian ; Descave Sandrine ; Gabelle Dominique ; Pages Samuel ; Pic Catherine ; Pic Jean-Pierre ; Roux Bernard ; Soudan Claude. Maine-et-Loire : Alexandre Patrick ; Augier André ; Augier Florence ; Chebardy Laure ; Champagne Armelle ; Danzouille Marie-Claire ; Dara An ; Dauvier Frédéric ; Debas Sophie ; Delbreil Catherine ; Delrue Benjamin ; Delrue Luc ; Delvigne Gerard ; Duménil William ; Dupuis Olivier ; Duval Willy ; Edouard Jacqueline ; Flau Aurelien ; Gadbin Cathy ; Gosselin David ; Guillett Damien ; Hacquard Christelle ; Hereitani Marc ; Houlgatte Franck ; Jouniaux Pierre ; Jouanneau Helene ; Jouanneau Vincent ; Juret Daniel ; Kerdreux Anthony ; Laborde Marie ; Lardeux Hubert ; Lardeux Magali ; Martineau Amelie ; Mauboussin Yannick ; Merot Christian ; Michenaud Francois ; Michel Nicolas ; Mondain Laurent ; Moreau France ; Mourez Delphine ; Moussa Amina ; Mura Berberoglu Navez Helene ; Neau Frédéric ; Noguera Christian ; Osmont Patricia ; Paul Yann ; Picot Severine ; Plard Nicolas ; Raguin Hubert ; Redon Xavier ; Ricoult Laura ; Rochard Catherine ; Ruchard Catherine ; Sakat Kenza ; Valenti Francis ; Williatte Dominique. Manche : Clément Philippe : Cressier Ghislain ; Magitteri Quentin ; Merakchi Mounir ; Le Guilly Nathalie ; Trouvé Magali. Marne : Geoffroy Denis ; Lakjaa Karim ; Mura Sébastien ; Neuhauser Luc ; Ramdani Gislain ; Repoux Daniel ; Szeferowicz Sylvie. Mayenne : Bahuaud Christine ; Boucardier Marc ; Chabrun Marie-Hélène ; Chanrond Anne ; Chopin Valentin ; Détais Marion ; Dumont Isabelle ; Fouché Sykvianne ; Frileux Roynita ; Guillo Anne ; Hadoudi Abdel ; Hermenier Martine ; Huart Christelle ; Lasserre Monique ; Leray Celine ; Masseboeuf Joelle ; Nogami Nicole ; Ogbi Kamel ; Pelard Eric ; Prioul Claudine ; Prioul Gérard ; Gault Marie-Reine. Morbihan : Allanot Fabienne ; Corbin Cyril ; Le Scoul Anne. Moselle : Arias José ; Bénet Blandine ; Cestaro Virginio ; Hervé Mathieu ; Klein Janina ; Lagal Robert ; Nyalendo Jean-Hugues ; Ruze Jean ; Secondé Jean-François ; Zion Frédéric. Nièvre : Denuit Clément. Nord : Pelloquin Guillaume ; Wallard Marie-Madeleine. Oise ; Ancelle Raphaël ; Ancelle-Delplace Ingrid ; Assamti Mohames ; Aurigny François ; Berthet Olivier ; Bureller Luc ; Choquet Valérie ; Chorowicz Sylvie ; Diakaté Poix Saran ; Douay Céline ; Douay Jean Claude ; El Farissi Amal ; Friadt Guy ; Guia Isabel ; Kuzniewicz Daniel ; Lavédrine Annie ; Ledoux Marjorie ; Léonard Julien ; Loufaous Hornella ; Mathé Hélène ; Potier David ; Quillet José ; Seck Marianne ; Simoulin Jean-Pierre ; Taillier Marc. Puy-de-Dôme : Ahmed Hager ; Abrieux Frédéric ; Allemand Denis ; Astier Perrine ; Bacle Benoît ; Bergé Caroline ; Berteau Catherine ; Blanchard Bruno ; Bochard Frédéric ; Bonhoure Dominique ; Bonhoure Françoise ; Boeuf Cecile ; Boeuf Christiane ; Caquineau Rémi ; Castandet Barbara ; Chavoi Marie-Laure ; Chazelle Nezha ; D’Aure Brigitte ; D’Aubigny Sandra ; Daubigny Olivier ; Daubigny Audrey ; Delierre Jean-Luc ; Diesner Guillaume ; Duquerroy Nicolas ; Dujon Marc ; Fedida Julie ; Garnier Antoine ; Gay Françoise ; Geoffray Cathy ; Grangeon Patrick ; Guyot Pascale ; Hayon Samy ; Lagouanelle Cécile ; Lagouanelle Fabrice ; Landrieux Anne-Sophie ; Lanos Juliette ; Lefebre Juliette ; Lefebvre Marie ; Liothaud Romain ; Madeleine Jérémy ; Manias Patrice ; Monteille Nicolas ; Mouton Lisa ; Nachmanowicz Xavier ; Nouacer Siham ; Paraire Benjamin ; Patrone Daniel ; Perrier Laure ; Péchillon Romane ; Pirony Marine ; Ray-Sigal Marie-Pierre ; Renard Myriam ; Reynier Audrey ; Rodier Françoise ; Roudaire Josette ; Roudaire Yves ; Rousset Xavier ; Rucay Romain ; Salem Alain ; Ségaul Hélène ; Subil Marie-Jo ; Torres Sabina. Pyrénées-Atlantiques : Billerot Audrey ; Deparis Jean-Marie ; Desurmon Dimitri ; Duboe Jean-Louis ; Martin Charles. Hautes-Pyrénées : Haurie Gilles ; Navarro José ; Pontié Lucie. Pyrénées-Orientales : Drouillard Daniel ; Tirone Michelle. Bas-Rhin : Brucher Yvon ; Chevillon Nicolas ; Gallo France ; Gourvitch Hervé ; Michel Suzy ; Vannson Dominique. Rhône : Aoulmi Malika ; Arsane Frédéric ; Baylet Sébastien ; Belabbas Hayette ; Boislandon Philippe ; Chevalier Geoffrey ; Chevalier Nicolas ; Dachary Muriel ; Depaix Sylvain ; Devers Alain ; Duperray Sylvain ; Ferkoune Salah ; Fromont Émile ; Gabriele Nadège ; Gemelli Pompea ; Jandard Daniel ; Laihadi Abderamanne ; Malaterre Fannie ; Malet Andréa ; Miguel Lucas ; Museo Géraldine ; Navarro Philippe ; Orth Thomas ; Putoud Gisèle ; Rivoire Nathalie ; Rondepierre Tristan ; Roux Evan ; Ruzza Sabine ; Urbani Jane ; Volay Melody ; Volle Frédéric. Haute-Saône : Nazareth Stéphane. Saône-et-Loire : Chapet Marie ; Bernardin Bruno ; Bourges Patrick ; Candas Claude ; Davanture Alain ; Durix Martine ; Petit Jean-Pierre ; Viennet Jacqueline. Sarthe : Bonnerue André ; Brillant Maël ; Fretault Séverine ; Lebastard Gaël ; Leboucher Elise ; Marcais Wendy ; Sauterey Marc. Savoie : Battard JEan-Louis ; Bel Arbi Orianna ; Chabert François ; Colin Daniel ; Coulomme Jean-François ; Courduries Guilhem ; Denier Claudine ; Di Pietro Chantal ; Garino Pierre ; Laurent Renée ; Lariguet Georges ; Manin Christine ; Mounier Christian ; Pointon Philippe ; Rochas Henri ; Roy Isabelle. Haute-Savoie : Bonnet Patrick ; Coudert Françoise ; Duval Anne-Valérie ; Hamel Julie ; Kargul Joëlle ; Nussbaum Clément. Paris : Aoudï Agnès ; Ba Awa ; Benabdelmoumène Saleha ; Bernard Nicole ; Bouis Olivier ; Bougheroumi Emma ; Borenstezjn Jacques ; Boulan Virginie ; Boussel Louis ; Bouteldja Houria ; Brzostowski Marco ; Castaing Delphine ; Chaillou Frédéric ; Clamens Fabienne ; Constant Lou-Anne ; Cornillon Jonathan ; Dailly Léonard ; David Mathias ; Delachair Michel ; Delalondre Clarisse ; Delatouche Clotilde ; Dupont Jacques ; Éléphant Louis ; Fitoussi Jean-Pierre ; François Olivier ; Gautier Daniel ; Houlette Fred ; Issahnane Djamal ; Ivkovic Alain ; Kouvelakis Stathis ; Kronovsek Franck ; Labiche Arnaud ; Lalande Christophe ; Lassalle Hervé ; Lefranc Marie ; Legoff Yan ; Luquet Thomas ; Makouf Redhav ; Mariasine Léo ; Martine Cathy ; Martine Guillaume ; Mokrani Karima ; Montier Patricia ; Morreti Marie-France ; Moutot Stéphane ; Nehama Olivier ; Noël Sylvain ; Onesime Alain ; Perossier Guy ; Petit Astrid ; Provera Lucie ; Rabel Jean Michel ; Régis Yoan ; Robichon Jordan ; Rucay Romain ; Schiappa Jean-Marc ; Stagliano Marie ; Seban Serge ; Simonneau Dominique ; Sobukwe Achassan ; Talon Brigitte ; Torres Sabina ; Trinquet François ; Varnet Olivier ; Verzeletti Céline ; Williatte Dominique. Seine-Maritime : Aurigny Georges ; Berger Bernard ; Bertin Lemaire Alexandre ; Bendif Ryad ; Blancpain Mathéo ; Bussy Florent ; Cauchois Olivier ; Da Silva Maxime ; Fizet Lydie ; Fridi Djawed ; Kermiche Michel ; Lapel Nathan ; Lasserve Maëva ; Leberre Frédéric ; Le Maire Alain ; Levesque Juliette ; Perrot Michel ; Poullet Marie ; Preel Jean Marc ; Refsi Takfarinas ; Ricque Bruno. Yvelines : Belhaf Jamal ; Belili Fahem ; Belkhodja Yessa ; Blandiot Jeannine ; Boulaouari Sonia ; Boum Alain ; Briolais Cédric ; Bultelle Yolande ; Chaudry Afzal ; Djoumer Axel ; Dufaud Thomas ; Geffrotin Loïc ; Granier Anna ; Kanban Stevan ; Lalanne Valérie ; Lascoux Gaëlle ; Le Bail-Neyraud Agnès ; Mallard Stéphane ; Martin Caroline ; Martin Hélène ; Mendes Victor ; Michel Florence ; Miralles Christelle ; Monier Stéphane ; Penin Philippe ; Pichard Stéphane ; Reix Edeline ; Rouquette Sylvain ; Sakat Hamza ; Sakat Kenza ; Sauger Mélinda ; Serrihard Patrice ; Thorange Jean-Paul ; Tamega Mohamed ; Zbayar Lahsen. Deux-Sèvres : Boutinot Marie ; Cousin Pascal ; Deshayes Michel. Somme : Alsaleh Christophe ; Brisoux-Devendeville Laure ; Brunel Edouard ; Cauchois Olivier ; Colombel Anne ; Crépin Kevin ; Farcy Hervé ; Fournier Jocelyn ; Garrin Julya ; Morgand Pauline ; Olivier Samy ; Pontvianne Raymond ; Rabany Arnaud ; Tisley David. Tarn : Cazelles Jean ; Felipe Céline. Var : Baconin Christophe ; Bernillon Sophie ; Bois Sébastien ; Charik Sabrina ; Cristofani-Viglione Sabine ; Denis Pierre-Yves ; Gaillard Eric ; Galli Rolando ; Herbin Nancie ; Jauffret Nicolas ; Jouanneau Catherine ; Kaspereck Jean-Pierre ; Lagrive Martine ; Lantenois Sébastien ; Lacour Aurélien ; Martinez Françoise ; Moulun Patrice ; Moulun-Dutrey Colette ; Negrel Monique ; Servel Franck ; Sieuzac Hugo ; Taieb Nicolas ; Virgil Hélène. Vaucluse : Dalino Pierre-Yvon ; Knapen Filippa ; Laurent Blaise ; Persia Cédric ; Rtili Oukacha ; Vuachet Nadine. Vienne : Billerot James ; Chédaleux Fabien ; Churlaud Jérôme ; Drogue Magali ; Guiriec Anne ; Hermann Jean-Marie ; Henry Iris ; Lanlaud Jean-Pierre ; Morin Gilles ; Niaud Nelly ; Simonneau Dominique. Yonne : Bourdeau Axel ; Hamam Nabil ; Petit Michèle ; Provence Adrien ; Rigault Christian ; Romain Lucas ; Thiriet Jérôme. Territoire de Belfort : Meyer Jacques. Essonne : Aubertin Stéphane ; Bérenger Cernon ; Blumenfeld Jonathan ; Boumier Patrick ; Bouyres Philippe ; Bruguerra Dominique ; Chagnon Jacqueline ; Cederna Ana ; Chazette Emilie ; D’Artagnan Isabelle ; Dejan Thierry ; Dubois Noémie ; Duvauchelle Sophie ; Ferre-Ballin Catherine ; Francone Julia ; Gaston Johanna ; Gauthier Laurence ; Gorson-Tanguy Guillaume ; Guillot Aurélien ; Josse William ; Juraver Olga ; Juraver Philippe ; Lascoux Jean-François ; Malacrino Giuseppe ; Massebeuf Nicole ; Mayen Michel ; Ourly Hélène ; Poullet Clément ; Ronzon Victoria ; Rousseau Daniel ; Selva Philippe ; Tixier Jean ; Toublanc David ; Usseglio Mireille ; Valenti Francis ; Vallot François ; Werzbinski Dominique ; Yassar Dilo. Hauts-de-Seine : Auvray Marc-Antoine ; Caiéro Henrique ; Carruge Léa ; Chaise Thierry ; Chambrelant Mélissa ; Compain Pierre ; Dehu Emmanuel ; Eyschen Christian ; Faveur Annie ; Ferreira Jorge ; Huygue Nicolas ; Iltis Muriel ; Iznasni Norredine ; Khamallah Salim ; Lebrun Pascal ; Mignet Alain ; Miralles Pascal ; Tamelguelt Dounya ; Obabaka Dominique ; Pigache Arnaud ; Pinto de Sousa Sabah ; Ramdani Mustapha ; Rocher Christine ; Sibilot Éric ; Trinquet François ; Weber Laurent ; Yazid Aamar ; Yatera Brahim. Seine-Saint-Denis : Adelaïde René-Emmanuel ; Ait El Madani Ahmed ; Arnaudiès Dominique ; Bagayoko Bally ; Barhandi Nezha ; Benhmidane Moustapha ; Berrahal Ahmed ; Bouhiro Jean-François ; Boutadjine Carima ; Capanema Silvia ; Chailloux Marie ; Diangou Traoré ; Duquenoy Adrien ; El Bachir Amar ; El Houssine Fousya ; Elkerdoudi Mohammed ; Emmerich Hugues ; Greiner Emma ; Hocini Ali ; Ibanez Manu ; Jeanjean Sabine ; Kebchi Christine ; Kobayachi Hélène ; Legavre Jérôme ; Legrand Sébastien ; Le Bras Edgar ; Le Moign Nathanaël ; Livartowski François ; Martinais Anne ; Matrinais Philippe ; Melhaoui Halima ; Mencarelli Olivier ; Montfort Virgil ; Pautrat Marie Catherine ; Pointillart Alain ; Rabel Jean Michel ; Renard Myriam ; Roques Alain ; Ruçay Alain ; Salvaing Juliette ; Sardi Mustafa ; Simonneau Dominique ; Traoré Diangou ; Xavier Joël ; Yazid Aamar. Val-de-Marne : Dalla Sartora Arnaud ; Deburghgraeve Pauline ; Delecray Guy ; Marchetti Christine ; Mourougane Frédéric ; Palette Eweda ; Saget Joël ; Visseq Vincent ; Zahraoui Saïd. Val-d’Oise : Abdellaoui Rachid ; Azzoug Sophie ; Ayadi Sara ; Bassat Laurent ; Becquerelle Jérôme ; Berger Cendrine ; Ben Yacoub Inès ; Berthe Sylvain ; Cortet Odile ; Debe Jean-Thomas ; Douay Céline ; Gaurin Pauline ; Gazonnois Denis ; Laffont Guillaume ; Lemaire Claudine ; Lemaire Laurent ; Marescq Florence ; Marchetti Christine ; Mennecier Jean ; Perdu Julien ; Prunier Emmanuelle ; Prou Jean-Paul ; Sauger Ophélie ; Sermet Vincent ; Souei Linda ; Taché Aurélien ; Vergara Jean José.