“Immediate release for Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital (Gaza)”

« Amnesty International and the World Health Organization inform us that the last functioning hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip, Kamal Adwan Hospital, has been bombed and burned, and health personnel arrested and tortured. Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of this hospital, is the subject of an arbitrary arrest, without trial. He is subjected to torture.

We are witnesses to this and to the total destruction of healthcare for Palestinians. We are confronted with the silence of political leaders or their complicity.

This is the dehumanizing reality of genocide.

In the ultimate respect of his commitment to the sick and wounded, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya has continued to organize care under the bombs and attacks. From our place as doctors, we demand the immediate release of our colleague so that he can resume the care that he was the last to provide in this hospital.

We reaffirm the absolute necessity of a ceasefire, a halt to arms deliveries and respect for international humanitarian law with what this implies in terms of respect for healthcare structures, the delivery of equipment and basic medicines. »

First signatories:

