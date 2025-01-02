“Immediate release for Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital (Gaza)”
Appeal launched by dozens of doctors in France
« Amnesty International and the World Health Organization inform us that the last functioning hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip, Kamal Adwan Hospital, has been bombed and burned, and health personnel arrested and tortured. Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of this hospital, is the subject of an arbitrary arrest, without trial. He is subjected to torture.
We are witnesses to this and to the total destruction of healthcare for Palestinians. We are confronted with the silence of political leaders or their complicity.
This is the dehumanizing reality of genocide.
In the ultimate respect of his commitment to the sick and wounded, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya has continued to organize care under the bombs and attacks. From our place as doctors, we demand the immediate release of our colleague so that he can resume the care that he was the last to provide in this hospital.
We reaffirm the absolute necessity of a ceasefire, a halt to arms deliveries and respect for international humanitarian law with what this implies in terms of respect for healthcare structures, the delivery of equipment and basic medicines. »
First signatories:
Dr ALIBENALI Sabrina, emergency physician, Paris
Dr ALLIOT Marie-Josée, physician, Lyon
Dr AMIOUR Makhlouf, pediatrician
Dr ANDRE Pascal, emergency physician Rodez, Aveyron
Dr ARA SOMOHANO Claire, Intensive Care Medicine, Grenoble University Hospital
Dr AYED Zoulikha, quality biologist practitioner
Dr ASHRAF Ahmad, neurosurgeon Grenoble University Hospital
Dr BELLUCCI SESSA Sylvia, honorary physician at the Paris Hospitals
Dr BEN AMMAR Mohamed Salah, anesthesiologist-resuscitator, head of department, CNV 15-20
Dr BENAOUALI Mohamed Ouassim, hospital practitioner SAMU SMUR SAU, medical manager UF SMUR, CH Layné, Mont-de-Marsan
Dr BENET Blandine, biologist, CHR Metz
Dr BRAUMAN Rony, former president of MSF
Dr CARON Damien, general practitioner, Monceaux-sur-Dordogne
Dr CHAABAN Richard, surgeon
Dr CHABERNAUD Jean Louis, president of the Medical Association Defense Ethics and Patients’ Rights
Dr CHAFIK Hanane, general practitioner
Dr CROVA Philippe, resuscitation specialist
Dr DEBARRI Houria, hematologist at CHR Metz -Thionville
Dr DECRÉ Dominique, MCU-PH, Sorbonne University, retired since the end of 2023
Dr EL ALI Hamid, hospital practitioner, retired
Dr FARHAT Mohamed, specialist in gastroenterology and hepatology, graduate of the Faculty of Medicine of Lyon, former hospital practitioner
Dr. FATAH Abdelhamid, head of the intensive care unit, Bourgoin-Jallieu
Dr. FECIH Nabil, general practitioner
Dr. FOREST Elsa, hospital practitioner
Dr. GOFTI Leila, pharmacist, immuno-oncology PH, Grenoble University Hospital
DR. GZARA Heger, cardiologist
Dr. GRAUER Jean-Luc, former retired PH
Dr. HADJI Foudil, general practitioner, Lyon 8th
Dr. HAIJO Ayman, physician
Dr. HOUMAD Naila, ophthalmologist, hospital practitioner
Dr. JOUET Emilie, general practitioner
Dr. KADI Leïla, pharmacy pharmacist
Dr. KOJA Mohammad, emergency physician, retired
Dr. KOTEIRA Essam, hospital practitioner, University Hospital Grenoble
Dr KOUT Souad, Pediatrician, Robert-Ballanger hospital, Paris
Dr LEMONNIER Marie Paule, PH, AP-HP
Dr MARTIN Dominique, hospital practitioner interim president CTS DD ARS 27, Verneuil-sur-Avre
Dr MEBANI Kamel, emergency practitioner, CH Le Blanc
Dr MERCOYROL Eddie-Laurent, emergency physician, Villefranche-sur-Saône
Dr MIMOUNE Hassina, specialist in medical oncology, Forcilles hospital, Férolles-Attilly
Dr MOURTADA Haïfa, pediatrician
Dr MOURTADA Leila, pulmonologist
Dr NIERMONT Boris, Briançon emergency room
Dr OBERLIN Christophe, orthopedic surgeon
Dr PAGNIER Anne, hospital practitioner, MD Pediatric immunohematology and oncology, Grenoble
Dr PARAIRE François, honorary physician at the Paris Hospitals
Dr PARENT Bernard, hospital physician
Pr PITTI Raphaël, humanitarian physician
Dr PRUDHOMME Christophe, emergency physician, Seine-Saint-Denis
Dr RABJEAU Armelle, pharmacist PH
Dr RONDET Baptiste, pediatrician at the Rodez hospital
Dr ROUJEAN Thomas, PH, neurosurgeon
Dr SAID Aicha, general practitioner
Dr SDIRI Mohamed Ghofrane, contract poratologist, neonatology department, CH Meaux
Dr SEFSOUF Fatiha, MPR physician
Dr TADJEROUNI Ali, gynecologist, Dreux
Dr TOKER Betül, general practitioner, Blois
Dr TOUSSAINT Bertrand, PU-PH medical biology
Dr VARNET Olivier, neurologist, Assistance Public-Paris Hospitals
Dr VENET Cyrille, National Union of Hospital Doctors Force Ouvrière
Dr YORAM FEDERMANN Georges, gymnopedic psychiatrist, Strasbourg
Dr ZAKARIA Ahmed, pediatrician, Robert-Ballanger hospital
Dr ZARGOUNI Amin, anesthesiologist-resuscitator
Dr ZELLAGUI Hadjer, endocrinologist, CH Vichy