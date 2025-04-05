Open letter from Jewish organizations in defense of LFI

« As Jews organised in many Jewish groups in UK and Europe, we reject racist allegations against La France Insoumise (LFI).

For several years, La France Insoumise has been viciously targeted by false allegations of antisemitism. This smear campaign has been promoted by the entire French Establishment, including the Socialist Party.

A coalition of the French political elite and mainstream media has spread lies about the party in response to its principled, persistent support for Palestinian rights, under an ongoing genocidal attack by the Israel-US criminal partnership.

For the French elite, this stance is sufficient reason to claim that LFI and its leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon are antisemitic.

LFI supports Palestinian rights against the Israeli settler-colonial apartheid regime. This means it supports international law including numerous UN resolutions, as well as the rulings of the ICC and ICJ. For supporting the law, it has been attacked by the French political elite, which (like the entire Imperial West) is violating the law by supporting the genocide politically and militarily.

The allegations against LFI lack any evidence. Le Monde Diplomatique reported last year: « Except for a few ideologues who sincerely believe that supporting Palestine equals antisemitism, most of the rumour-mongers know Mélenchon is not antisemitic and sometimes even admit it. We are witnessing the exceptional case of state-sponsored fake news, reflexively spread by journalists who don’t believe it but know and share the political aim behind its dissemination. »

There may be an extra motive for the persistent allegations: In January 2025 LFI joined the BDS campaign on several grounds: Israel’s regime of apartheid, its genocide against Palestinians, and its 76 years of “colonial and discriminatory policies.”

The false allegations divert attention from the horrific genocide, as well as shielding the racist pro-genocide policies of France’s Establishment. This defamation campaign has promoted a racist stereotype of Jews, associating them with Israel’s crimes and so worsening antisemitism. We stand resolutely by LFI against the false racist allegations of antisemitism by the French political and media elites. »

Union juive française pour la paix (UJFP)

Jewish Network for Palestine, UK

International Jewish Antizionist Network (IJAN), UK

Jews Against the Occupation ’48, Australia et New-Zealand

Judíes x Palestina, Argentina